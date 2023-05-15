Matchmaking non-profit style

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The average age of retirement for Americans is 66 years old, according to a Gallup poll. That is up from age 60 in the 1990's.
With Americans living an average of 78.7 years, that's a good 12 or more years of time to enjoy life after work, at a hopefully slower pace.
If you are a retiree 55 and older, and looking for ways to get involved in the community and give back, non-profits in St. Joseph are looking for you!
Young at Heart has partnered with Give 5, a program which specializes in civic matchmaking, in an effort to connect retirees with local non-profit organizations, giving seniors meaningful volunteer opportunities to best fit their skill sets and passions.
Beginning tomorrow, there is a free class from 10 am to 3 pm at The East Hills Library Theater Room, lunch and snacks will be provided. Classes will continue once per week, each Tuesday until graduation on June 13th. This is chance for retirees to see if they are a good match for a local non-profit.
"Some of the non-profits we heard from were Special Olympics, United Way, Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Interserv and Young at Heart Resources," said Michael Stopka, CEO of Young at Heart, Albany Missouri.
To sign up, click here or call 660-240-9400 or email mstopka@yahresources.org.