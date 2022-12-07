Mauna Loa Volcano eruption: what you need to know

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The world's largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, began erupting on November 27th, creating both concern and excitement for the island.
“So right now, there is lava coming out a lot right now in that particular area. So there's a lava lake that's forming within the caldera. So that's sort of like the big sunken area around the opening. And that's filling up a lot faster than normal,” said Dr. Karen Koy, Associate Professor for Missouri Western State University.
The lava flow creeping toward the Daniel-K Inouye Highway could be problematic. If it reaches the highway, it could cause residents' commutes to grow by hours.
Local expert Dr. Koy telling us it’s hard to say what the volcano will do next.
“Because volcanoes are inherently unpredictable. It does seem to be calming down. But it can it's one of those things where it could ramp up again or could keep quieting down. And it's kind of a ‘wait and see what the volcano decides to do with itself’ situation,” said Koy.
The volcano is, however, ramping up tourism for the area.
“Hawaiian volcanoes don't explode into pieces, like the volcanoes in Italy, or that we have here in the Pacific Northwest. So when people visit them, they can actually get pretty close. Unfortunately, when they get really active, a lot of people go to visit them. So it gets super, super crowded.”
Dr. Koy recommending it may be best to wait this one out.
“So if people see this and think I should go to Hawaii soon to see that, wait for a little bit to the volcano calms down, and there's going to be less people to deal with. So wait until it's a little bit calmer to go. And you'll probably have a better experience than running off now to see the eruption,” said Koy.
As of right now, flights in and out of Hawaii are still operating as scheduled, with no atmospheric or travel impacts here locally.
According to the latest update by the USGS, lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is currently less than two miles away from Hawaii’s major highway, advancing at about 68 feet an hour.