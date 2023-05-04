Mayor hosts National Day of Prayer breakfast and welcomes family member of mass shooting victim

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Since January have been nearly 200 mass shootings in the US in 2023, that's according to the fun violence archive, and this morning, a man who lost his Mother in a 2015 tragedy spoke in St. Joseph.
In honor of the National Day of Prayer, each year for 12 years, the St. Joseph Mayor has hosted the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at the civic arena, today was no different. the event is free and open to the public.
Chris Singleton, a former minor league baseball player drafted by the Chicago Cubs shared his story with an audience which included the mayor, city and law enforcement officials, residents and even kids. Singleton explained how his life was drastically altered when his Mother was killed in the Mother Emanuel Church tragedy in Charleston, SC. Singleton spoke on everything from race, to grief and praying.
"There's a quote that makes a joke that says if you want to make God laugh tell him your plans right? So my plans were to play baseball and hit home runs and rob home runs and play at yankee stadium or Wrigley, and then my life changes, so doing what i'm doing today gives me a feeling of making a difference in the world. I didn't have that before, it was just me," said Singleton.
Singleton shared with attendees that at 17 years-old he was able to forgive his Mother's killer, meet him, and even give the incarcerated man a hug. The Mayor's National Day of Prayer breakfast is annually on May 4th.