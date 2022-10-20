Mayor shares special token with Edison student

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students at Edison Elementary had their first chance to meet with mentors through the St. Joseph School District's I.D.E.A. Mentoring program on Thursday.
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale was one of the guest mentors at Thursday's session. He opened up about his childhood and the challenges he has faced.
"We we all have our experiences. We all have help. And don't be afraid to ask for the help," Josendale said. "Whatever role you're in, whether it's the mayor, as I said to him, whether it's the mayor, or it's when you're student trying to get help, and getting it from a teacher, it makes a big difference."
One particular student stood out, Josendale explained to KQ2. 5th grade student Suraiya Osborne, who shared her mother and grandmother were her biggest mentors.
"Both of them have been there since like day one...they are awesome," Osborne shared.
Josendale was inspired with the challenges Osborne has faced, like being there when her grandmother experienced a heart attack.
"If you listen to the experiences she's already had, and the fact that she wants to grow, so the more we can all do to encourage that and support that," the mayor said. "I have a coin that I can give to people that make a difference. And in that session today that we had with the kids, she made a big difference. I mean, she made a difference to me. I know she made a difference to David (Foster). And as you talked about it and listen to the other kids, they were all watching her. So it it was it made it very successful session today."
During Osborne's interview with KQ2, Josendale surprised her with the mayor's coin, letting her know she can call for help and he will mentor her at any time.
This is what Josendale said to Osborne..."As a token, and kind of as a challenge. This is a coin from the mayor's office. What that coin means is that I'll be your mentor. If you ever need anything. You can holler at me and I'll try to help you. But that's a coin from the city of St. Joe, from the mayor, that you can carry and keep and just say you've got my support. Congratulations."