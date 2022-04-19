McMurray ends term as St. Joseph mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Welcoming the newly elected mayor John Josendale Monday was former St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray.
"I think Aristotle said, you are what you repeatedly do. So for the last four years, this is what I've repeatedly done,” McMurray said.
After four years serving as mayor of St. Joseph Bill McMurray's term came to a close Monday at the inauguration at city hall.
"But overall, it's been a great experience. And I said, when I ran four years ago, I'm going to do it for four years. And that's it. So I'm glad I did it. And I don't think I'd ever do it again," McMurray said.
He has high hopes for the new leaders of St. Joseph.
"One of the things I said in my address four years ago was I wanted civic engagement. And sometimes I got more civic engagement than I wanted, but, but a lot of people were engaged and we have a great city, and it's a great country, and I hope everyone will continue to be as fabulous as they've been,” McMurray said.
McMurray transferred power to new mayor John Josendale.
"Well, he gave a great address. I thought his inaugural address was great. And he talked about listening to people and working together and collaborating and, and I think that's all those are all the right things. And so I wish him well,” McMurray said.
Josendale is grateful for the legacy McMurray is leaving behind.
"It's one thing so I have a lot of gratitude for the people that have served,” Josendale said.
"Anytime he wants my advice, well, you know, it's free. So it's worth it, you know what it costs but I'm happy to help in any way anytime,” McMurray said.
McMurray says the thing he will miss the most about being mayor is the great staff at city hall.