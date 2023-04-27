MDC highlights importance of planting trees ahead of Arbor Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A day all about planting trees, Arbor Day is Friday.
The first Arbor Day was celebrated in 1872 in Nebraska, where it's estimated more than 1 million trees were planted, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
The tradition continues to this day, with people celebrating by planting and preserving trees in their communities.
Lonnie Messbarger, Missouri Department of Conservation resource forester, said there are plenty of good reasons to plant trees in addition to them being good for the environment.
"In towns, it's really good because it cuts down on heating costs. And then, usually a tree or a bush makes people feel really good. So, you know, trees planted close to a hospital where people can see them helps the healing process. And at schools it helps calm people down, even around jails and stuff like that," Messbarger said.
Planting trees also allows people to leave a positive impact on their environments.
"That's something that will stay around and can be a generation or two actually. You know, some bur oak trees live past three-hundred years old. So it's just a way to encourage folks to plant something for the long term. Even if it's something like a red bud that lasts fifteen, twenty years, it's still something that's good to do," Messbarger said.
With such a large variety of trees, it's not difficult to find the right one for any space.
However, Messbarger said it is especially important to try to plant trees native to your area when you can.
"It's always a good idea to plant something that already grows there because it's gonna be used to the climate, like our winters are really cold and dry," Messbarger said. "It's just a good idea to plant something that's already here because it's already used to everything. Everything it needs is here. And there's nothing really that should come up and get it, like a disease or an insect that it's not used to, so it can defend itself."
If you're looking for a way to celebrate Arbor Day, MDC is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 29 at the Regional Conservation Office on the Missouri Western State University campus.
At the event, participants will be able to get information and professional advice on trees, go for a hike and meet Smokey Bear. Families will also get to receive two free tree seedlings while supplies last.