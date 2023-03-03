MDC holds free Firearms Basic Care & Cleaning class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a free class to teach safety and proper care of firearms.
The basic care and cleaning class will be offered from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8th at Parma Woods Shooting Range in Parkville, Missouri.
Instructors will discuss tips and techniques for good maintenance and safe storage of firearms.
Organizers say that learning the basics of care and cleaning of firearms can help prevent problems in the future.
“To make sure that when people are going to clean a firearm, they know how to do it in a safe manner. And so this class is about keeping them both looking nice but functioning properly and having them functioning properly is a safe firearm,” said Bill Graham, Media Specialist, Missouri Department of Conservation
To register for the firearms class, you can visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website here.
There will also be an archery basics class on Saturday, March 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
And to register for the archery class, you can visit the link here.