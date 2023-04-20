MDC hosting free information meeting about Upper Grand Prescribed Burn Association

(ALBANY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a free informational meeting about the Upper Grand Prescribed Burn Association on May 20.
Attendees will learn the benefits of landowners forming a prescribed burn association. According to the MDC, a neighborhood or regional burn association can benefit landowners that use prescribed burns.
The meeting will include experts from the MDC, the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council, Pheasants Forever, and Quail Forever.
The meeting is from 1:00-1:30 p.m. on May 20 at the Hundley-Whaley Research Center near Albany, Mo.
Registration is required for the event. To register click here.