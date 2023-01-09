Meet the SJSD Board of Education candidates: Brian Shewell and Rick Gehring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search for the next two members of the St. Joseph Board of Education has begun.
Current incumbents Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel will not be running for reelection, leaving two seats open on the board.
Elections for the three-year term will be on the ballot for April 4, 2023.
We sat down with contenders Brian Shewell and Rick Gehring to hear about some of the key issues they'd like to address if elected onto the board.
“I want to be sure that the environment that the teachers teaching, and the students learn in are the best possible that they can be for each. And the other thing that I think is really important to me is I want to be sure that as a board member, that any concerns that the community has or parents of students, or students or teachers that they can come to me that I can answer and relay them to the administration and kind of be a liaison and kind of a middleman for that,” Rick Gehring says.
“Early childhood intervention. And I'm not talking about just basic math and all that kind of stuff. But basic life skills. I know there are kids in several of the schools that I came across, even three years ago, when I ran, I came across that have a hard time spelling their names, and I'm not talking kindergarteners, I'm talking fifth sixth graders, even higher. So tackling that early childhood intervention, getting them involved, including with readings and writings as well. One thing I would love to see for the board to do is be more involved in the building's themselves. I would really like to get us all involved in being in our students and our staff's lives, getting in there and showing them that we care and we hear them, we acknowledged them and we want to be able to help them,” Brian Shewell says.
Registration for residents hoping to run for the board of education ended last month.
According to the St. Joseph School District, the full list of candidates are Harold Barr Jr., jonathan Bell, Amanda Cook, Don Crabtree and Rick Gehring.
Also running are Shawn Harper, Bradley Huett, Jennifer Kerns, Whitney Lanning, and Brian Shewell.
Joe Yegge is also listed as a candidate but has told KQ2 he is not running anymore.
You can find KQ2's previous interviews with Harper and Lanning here.
Again the election will be on April 4.