Meet the SJSD candidates: Harold Barr Jr.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search continues as the pool of candidates running for school board narrows.
Two seats will be open on the board after current members Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel announced they will not be running for re-election.
Elections for the three-year term will be on the ballot for April 4, 2023.
We spoke with Harold Barr Jr. to hear some of his key issues that he would like to address if he is elected to the school board with one of those being the possibility of moving to a four-day school week.
“I know attendance is a major thing with school. And I would like to check into the four day week. Because if they only have to go four days instead of five, maybe we would get better attendance. We might not, I don't know. But I'd like to check in,” Barr says.
Several schools across Missouri have already made the switch to the four-day school week.
Just last Wednesday the Buchanan County R-4 School District held a public forum to discuss a district wide four-day school week.
We will continue to have coverage of school board candidates leading up to the election.