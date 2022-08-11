MEGA Gymnastics collecting backpacks for Grace House

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local gymnastics studio is currently collecting backpacks in order to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.
MEGA Gymnastics is hosting its first backpack drive to help families in need.
The backpacks will be donated to Grace House in St. Joseph.
Staff say anyone who wants to help out can drop off a new or gently used backpack at MEGA gymnastics or the vault ninja academy located on corporate drive.
"It's very near and dear to our hearts to help support our community as best we can, we want to give back to the families that come here. And then the ones that don't. We'd like to support small businesses and anybody who just helps the community,” Lauren Dreis, Marking and Social Media Leader for MEGA said.
MEGA will be collecting backpacks through Friday, August 12.
Donation tubs can be found in the lobbies at both locations.