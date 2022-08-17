Members of Fraternal Order of Police protest outside City Hall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday morning, Police officers from the Fraternal Order of Police gathered outside in protest as their staffing numbers continue to decline.
“Last year, we were short 21 officers this year, we've been as high as 30 officers at some point, the community safety becomes a risk and our officer safety becomes a risk,” said Brendan McGinnis, Vice President of Local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3.
Saying the low pay is turning people away from the job.
“But we can't retain and attract new officers unless that pay is worth them putting their life on the line. And we're at a point where people don't feel that way. And we aren't getting the applicants that we need to maintain the safety of the city. And we feel like we have an obligation to this community to speak up at this point,” said McGinnis.
The City of St. Joseph responded in a statement saying:
“Less than two years ago, the City of St. Joseph and the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, entered into an agreement under which police officers, detectives, and sergeants would receive annual wage increases of 3% per year and those employed before October 2017 would receive an additional 7% increase over a three-year period.
The statement also noted that the city has offered to increase starting wages in order to properly compensate recently hired officers and attract new officers.
During these protests, officers assure that the Police Department will not stop serving the community.
“We're not going to we're not going to slow down our services to the community. Obviously, we got to take priority over everything else,” said Brad Kerns, President of Local Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 3.
“We have made a commitment that the city we will continue to protect the city with the resources that we have, but the resources are part of that problem,” said McGinnis.
We reached out to the St. Joseph mayor and the city council for an interview but they didn't wish to comment beyond the released statement.