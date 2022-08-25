Mental health first aid training available next week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Whether you are trained in CPR first aid or not, you're probably familiar with it being a vital way to save a person's life. But, have you ever heard of mental health first aid?
"This one is the adult, this one kind of is focused more on adults. And then it breaks down more of the mental health diagnosis of you know, depression, anxiety. And it kind of just breaks down some of those," mental health awareness training specialist Kristin Snyder said.
A training session next week aims to teach people how to help someone who is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. Healthy Blue is hosting an adult mental health first aid training course--so that anyone can learn what to do.
"It's an in person, adult mental health first aid course. Which mental health first aid is a course that teaches individuals with basic to little knowledge of any kind of mental health or substance use. They can go through the course and they learn basic skills to help individuals who may have developing mental health issues, they may have worsening sign symptoms or mental health issues or if they are in complete crisis mode," Snyder said.
The training course will go through situations such as panic attacks, suicidal behaviors, substance abuse overdose or withdrawal and other crises in various scenarios and activities."
"So it's an interactive program that teaches them some basic skills to look for the signs and symptoms, and then not just what to look for, but how to help someone. Interactive activities allow them to practice the skills that they would need if they were to approach a family member, friend, even somebody you know, at the grocery store," Snyder said.
The purpose of the in person training is to teach people through real life education--and something they probably never would've been taught before.
"I think people will really benefit from it because it's like I said, interactive, there's scenarios, there's conversation. And then people that join say, well, one time I had this happen and somebody can take away from that, you know. So all that conversation with their peers, and all of us together really does just add to the course," Snyder said.
They have hosted youth trainings previously as well. The adult training is next Tuesday, August 30th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Healthy Blue. The last day to register is tomorrow August 26th.