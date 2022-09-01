Mental Health program trains individuals for crisis

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Healthy Blue trained local mental health workers and individuals what to do in mental health and substance abuse emergencies.
The all day program broke down live situations from developing, worsening and crisis emergencies.
"As a health educator, there can be many aspects of health," said Jada Johnson, a health educator at the St. Joseph Health Department. "So mental health seems to be a number one priority these days, and just having more knowledge and education about how to deal with mental health firsthand is a big."
According to the CDC, one in five Americans will experience a mental health illness any given year. Healthy Blue offered the course to train individuals to help lower the number.
"It's an interactive program that teaches them some basic skills to look for the signs and symptoms, and then not just what to look for, but how to help some interactive activities allows them to practice the skills that they would need if they were to approach a family friend, even somebody you know, at the grocery store," said Kristin Snyder, who works at Preferred Family Health.
"You hear about it all the time, people getting calls of suicide, or just people who are reaching out in need of help my guests like they were talking about the awkward conversation, kind of knowing how to overcome that and utilize tools to say the right things in those situations," said Johnson.
YWCA advocate Kara Surritt was in attendance because she works with abused women everyday.
"It's finally getting out the forefront where it used to be," said Surritt, who is happy to see mental health being discussed frequently. "To help the ladies that come into shelter if something's going on to give them early signs of it to help them from the beginning before it gets worse."
Surritt explained how the pandemic has brought mental health awareness to the forefront, and is glad the community is addressing the issue.
"I just think it's good that the other people in the community are coming out here and doing it as well as people that actually work directly with mental health and stuff like that," Surritt explained.
"What I can take away is even something so small to me is huge for someone else," Johnson added.