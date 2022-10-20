MERIL hosts Halloween Bash with local organizations, offering resources

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local non-profit gave families an early opportunity to go trick or treating on Thursday; MERIL hosted a "Halloween Bash."
"I think we have 24 social service organizations," MERIL public relations assistant Christopher Matthews said.
MERIL is an organization that helps people with disabilities live independently in the northwest Missouri area by providing services like caregivers for your home, teaching living skills like cooking or budgeting, finding a job and other resources.
"It is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Here at MERIL, over half of our staff members have a disability. And so we hire people with disabilities to provide service and guidance to other people with disabilities in the community," Matthews said.
The event was trunk or treat style, with local organizations giving out candy and offering information about their services and resources available to people who might need them.
"We have a lot of programs that are geared towards children in the community and adults and individuals that can use our services," AFL-CIO Community Services executive director Nichi Seckinger said.
One local organization there was AFL-CIO Community Services, letting people know about their adopt a family program and what they can offer to individuals.
"More than anything we came for the people who didn't know about our adopt a family program that's coming up this fall. And we knew that a lot of the individuals that will be coming today would be able to utilize that service," Seckinger said.
This was also the first year back after a two year break due to Covid-19, so MERIL wanted to see as many people participate as possible.
"Kind of a one stop shop for people to get the most valuable information about services from non-profits and other public service organizations in the area," Matthews said.
If you want to know more about MERIL or see if they provide service in your area, you can check the counties listed on their website.