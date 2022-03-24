Meta selects Kansas City for new $800 million data center

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced on Thursday that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has selected Kansas City for a new $800 million data center.
“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City, Missouri, for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” Governor Parson said. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and business friendly climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”
According to a news release, the nearly one million-square-foot data center will be located in Kansas City's Golden Plains Technology Park and support up to 100 jobs.
“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” said Darcy Nothnagle, Director of Community and Economic Development at Meta. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”
The news release adds that Meta chose Kansas City because of the city's central location, it provides great security, decreased risk of natural disasters, competitive energy prices, and options for renewable energy.
Governor Parson also saying on social media that Kansas City is the third fastest-growing technology market in the United States.