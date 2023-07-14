MGP Ingredients announces planned closure of distillery in Atchison, Kan.

(ATCHISON, Kan.) MGP Ingredients, Inc. announced the planned closure of its distillery in Atchison, Kansas on Wednesday.
According to a news release, the decision to close the distillery is consistent with plans to address profitability associated within its Distilling Solutions.
“After careful deliberation, we have concluded that the closure of our Atchison distillery is a necessary step to further align the product categories we participate in and their supporting operations, consistent with our long-term strategic objectives,” David Colo, President and CEO of MGP Ingredients, Inc. stated in the news release. “The decision to close the Atchison distillery unfortunately represents the best path forward. We are grateful for the unwavering support and contributions of our distillery employees, customers, suppliers, and the people of Atchison. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition as we wind down operations at the distillery between now and the end of the year, and we look forward to continuing to support the Atchison community.”
The company has an estimated closure date of January 2024.