Mid-Buch left off the list for Missouri School Safety Grant

KQ2-News was the first to report last month that the Missouri Department of Education planned to award $20M in new school safety grant funding to beef up security on campus.
Since that time, the state has made their decisions, and Mid-Buchanan R-V has been left off the list, along with many other districts in the state.
The grant, the first of its kind, will give an additional $20M to schools who apply in 2024.
Area districts including St. Joseph received money, SJSD being awarded $600,000 dollars.
However, Mid-Buchanan Superintendent Jay Albright says, like many districts, Mid-Buchanan did not receive the funding. He says this has not affected his mission, "We want the teachers and the staff and students to feel safe, we want parents and community members to feel safe when they come and visit our campus. and so it definitely must always be on the front edge of our minds, and it's just a shame we live in a day and age when we have to worry about it, but that's the world we live in," Albright said.
While the funding would have off-set the cost of upgrading their technology- the district says it is committed to making the upgrades regardless, and they will apply again next year.
According to DESE, On February 27, 2023, Governor Mike Parson signed an early supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year 2023, House Bill No.14, that appropriated $20 million in funding for School Safety Grants to support physical safety improvements in Local Education Agencies (LEAs) across the state. These funds were distributed through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s School Safety Grant Program.
The purpose of this grant is to provide financial support to LEAs for school safety programs, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g. door locks, monitoring systems), bleeding control kits, and automatic external defibrillators. Grants were awarded through a competitive application process. The application period opened March 15th, completed applications were due on April 7th and the award notifications were made on April 28th.