Mid-Buchanan assistant principal receives Outstanding Assistant Principal in Northwest region

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday, Mid-Buchanan Assistant Principal Ashley Kountz was recognized as Assistant Principal in the region at the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals Conference.
Kountz stepped into the role of assistant principal during the pandemic, retiring her role as a fourth grade teacher.
She says that the experience has been eye-opening and that she strives to continue growing and be the best she can be in her position.
"I think that our mission is to teach all students to be successful, productive citizens through learning each day. And I feel like that encompasses what a great leader is, no matter if you're a teacher, a student in the classroom, or a principal, or an assistant principal. I think all of those facets in our vision and mission are what makes someone outstanding," said Kountz.
Mid-Buchanan Superintendent Jay Albright says Kountz always exhibits "so much fire, energy, and passion," for her job, and that her award was well deserved.
"I know wholeheartedly she will continue to be doing great things for our students, our staff, our community," said Albright. "We're just very, very proud of what she's accomplished. Sky's the limit for her. I know we'll continue to see great things."
Some other area award recipients include Rockport Principal Steve Waigang who won Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals' Distinguished Principal of the Year award, and South Holt Elementary Principal Kristen Mendenhall who was recognized as New Principal of the Year.