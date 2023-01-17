MidCity Excellence hosts 9th annual MLK Solutions Summit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday morning, MidCity Excellence, hosted their ninth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Solutions Summit, in hopes of inspiring and acknowledging youth within our area.
The event hosted keynote speakers including Kansas City Chiefs team chaplain Marcellus Casey and special performances by MCE's St. Joe Stixx drumline, the Youthcity Gospel with Morehouse College alumni, and the professional dance artist Jordan "Mama Jay" Alford.
Event organizers are saying this event is a perfect showcase of St. Joseph coming together in support of the area's youth.
"He gets very important because if we don't have these events, we don't avoid invite community leaders and then they don't know all the good things are happening in Saint Joe, and also in the mid city community because like you said, we have catering, we have people who are volunteering their time we even have our their day to make sure that the event in together to invest in are youth, which is important because they are the future of our community,” Office and Event Organizer for MidCity Excellence Isaura Garcia says.
For those interested in supporting or learning more about MidCity Excellence, more information can be found at visitmce.com.