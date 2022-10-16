MidCity Excellence hosts first ever "Gift of Hope" benefit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) MidCity Excellence held their first "Gift of Hope" benefit Saturday evening.
Their goal is to raise $150,000 to sustain their 21-year-old inner-city mission.
Through engaging impoverished, minority, under-achieving youth in free mentoring, performance arts, mental health services and more, they help youth to fulfill their destiny.
By holding their first "Gift of Hope" benefit, MidCity Excellence hopes to be able to support more children in need of their help.
While these funds raised will allow for more resources to be given to the children, MidCity Excellence CEO & Founder Kimberly Warren recognizes that this won't completely erase the root of the problem.
"I think the problem is we have not addressed the root causes. We give them stuff, we give them food, we give them pillows, shoes -- and that's all needed, but that's just a quick fix -- When they go home, the problem is still there," Warren says.
"If you give them more resources and more money, they still have low self esteem, you will see the wealthy and the impoverished have that same struggle looking for significance. So it's important that we understand this is not going to be a sprint, it's going to be a marathon," Warren continues.
While it only takes one person to make a difference, MidCity Excellence hopes to bring all of St. Joseph together to prove to these children that they live in a community that cares.
"A good friend of mine uses this quote often. He says that 'a rising tide floats all ships." St. Joseph, Missouri is a great place full of great people. And MidCity plays a vital role in in helping to mine that out and to bring that forward in our youth and let them know that they have purpose, and that there are folks in this town who care about their future," says Mary McDonald, Board President of MidCity Excellence.
Horrible tragedies are taking these youth every day, and MidCity Excellence hopes to make people aware that this is an issue that is preventable, especially when people come together to make a change.
"We never know what would happen if we empower them. We know if we don't empower them, we will still see a rise in crime, we'll still see a rise in suicide, in overdoses. So we have to step up and say this is worthy of our investment of time and talent and resources," Warren says.
This issue isn't an easy fix, and MidCity Excellence urges the community to make the investment in our youth to help them build a better future for themselves, their families, and the world.
"It is a big vital piece of the future of St. Joe, the investment in our children. The investment of hope, the investment of time the investment of you matter in our children is is very very key to the future of our city," says McDonald.
MidCity Excellence is always looking for volunteers in any capacity, whether it be through monetary donations, the mentorship program, or volunteering hours.
To get involved, visit their website by clicking here.