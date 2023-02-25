MidCity Excellence to host fifth annual Heritage Gospel Fest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday, MidCity Excellence is hosting their fifth annual Heritage Gospel Fest.
This event will feature many different heritage-honoring performing arts pieces ranging from bagpipes, to Christian gospel rap, island dancers, gospel choir, and more.
The concert will center around the MidCity youth in honor of Black History Month.
"We're inviting people that represent their heritage, their history, and their hope. How they get through life's challenges, and all the successes and joys that make us the strong people that we are," said MidCity Excellence CEO and Founder Kimberly Warren.
"We don't want people to think that just because it's Black History Month and we have a few more days ago that this is just a thing for people with African ancestry," said Warren. "It's for everybody, because we are a great melting pot right here in our community."
The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at the Faith FWC Church located at 604 South 20th Street.
It is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome to support programs at MidCity Excellence.
No RSVP is required for the event.