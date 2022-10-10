Midterm election dates to remember

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the midterm elections now less than a month away, here are some important days to mark on your calendar.
The final day to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is on October 26.
The Buchanan County Clerk's office will be open on November 3, from 8 a.m. to noon for absentee voting.
The final day to vote absentee is on November 7.
Election day is on Tuesday, November 8.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We will provide full coverage of the election that night on KQ2 news and on KQ2.com.
Another important date, this Wednesday is the final day to register to vote for the February 8 municipal primary election.