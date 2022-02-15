 Skip to main content
Mike Poore named Mosaic interim CEO

  Updated
  • 0
Mike Poore

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees announces Mike Poore, MBA, FACHE, will serve as Mosaic’s interim chief executive officer starting March 14, 2022.

Poore is currently the interim chief executive officer for Faquier Health in Virginia.

Poore has more than 20 years of experience as a CEO and more than 30 years of experience in the health care field. 

Mosaic also announcing they will be using Gallagher, one of the world’s largest consulting firms with expertise in human resources and executive recruitment, to conduct a nationwide search for Mosaic’s next chief executive officer. 

This process is expected to take approximately six months.

