Minnesota man killed in Harrison County crash Thursday morning

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A Minneapolis man was killed in a crash in Harrison County early Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ibrahim Mohamud, 40, of Lexington, Nebraska was driving a semi southbound on Interstate 35, two miles south of Bethany. After entering a construction zone, the semi went off the west side of the road, hit a guardrail, and overturned onto its top.
A passenger, Guled Abib, 21, of Minneapolis was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the highway patrol's crash report, Abib was exempt from wearing a seat belt.
Mohamud was not injured.