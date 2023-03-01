Minor shot and killed Tuesday night on the Southside

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed the death of a juvenile on the 800 block of Mason Road Tuesday evening around 7:00 p.m.
Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department says both individuals involved in the shooting death were minors and the suspect is in custody. Wilson could not confirm if this was an accidental incident, and has no further comment at this time due to the open investigation.
