Miracle in Missouri: Remarkable preservation of late nun sparks calls for sainthood

(GOWER, Mo.) In what has been described as a miraculous event, the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles Monastery has been hit with visitors flocking to pay their respects, pray for, and visit the late foundress, Sister Wilhelmina's preserved body.
People across the nation have been making the trip to Gower to see the foundress. The preservation of her body igniting the debate over her potential canonization as a saint.
The exhumation of Sister Wilhelmina's remains on April 28, four years after her initial burial, revealed her body in what has been called "remarkably preserved condition," an occurrence that many experts and believers have described as a rare phenomenon, and something that many are saying make Sister Wilhelmina's case for sainthood.
"Her case for sainthood could be open because of this. To be able to witness an incorruptible is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's something that many people don't ever get to do," said John Lewis, a visitor at the Benedictines of Mary.
Julie Koca, a visitor from Leawood, Kansas, shared her excitement as well, "We were just so excited to hear this news that there's a saint right here in our area."
As word continues to spread about Sister Wilhelmina's preservation, officials anticipate that the crowd will only continue to grow, with people across the nation coming to Gower for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"To be in the presence of such a holy woman, to be able to touch her and offer my prayers, it was just such a treat. It was an absolute honor and something I'll never forget," said Koca.
Sister Wilhelmina will be placed in her new shrine, following the completion of the St. Joseph altar on May 29.
As the news of Sister Wilhelmina's preserved body spreads, the community of Gower, Missouri, and the world eagerly await further developments in her potential canonization.
People are invited to visit Sister Wilhelmina anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles Monastery.