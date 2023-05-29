Miracle in Missouri: Sister Wilhelmina laid to rest

(GOWER, Mo.) Thousands of people from all over traveled to Gower, Missouri to see the procession held by Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles as they lay Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster in her final resting place.
The Abbey held a rosary procession on Monday for parish members and the public that ended with Sister Wilhelmina's body being placed inside the parish.
"They dug her up about three weeks ago to get a few relics to put into the altar, because they wanted to have a few relics of the founder," said parish member Aidon Carpenter. "Then they discovered that she was incorrupt and it's really just a massive miracle and it's fairly rare to happen."
A member of the Abbey said there has been between 10,000-15,000 visitors since last week. Due to the influx of visitors, the Abbey needed a help with the large crowds.
"Every day, we've had at least 50 or more volunteers show up to help since Thursday, when they started pouring in," said Jodi Carpenter, a member of the Abbey.
The public is welcome to visit Sister Wilhelmina for the foreseeable future.
Local law enforcement asks drivers to be mindful of the extra people and obey the traffic laws.