Missing kayaker found safe in Buchanan County

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A missing kayaker has been located safe. The Andrew County Sheriff's Department sending out a news release that Malcolm Lockerby, 41, was found at the Burton Bridge Conservation near Faucett around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The department says Lockerby became lost on the river and was able to get out on a sandbar along the river. He was able to get cell phone service and text for help.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and the South Central Fire Department assisted getting Lockerby out of the water.
The department adds that Lockerby is now back with his family.