Missouri ACLU, librarians sue over school book ban law

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri passed a law in August to make it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material, leading to hundreds of books removed from school shelves.
Now, librarians across the Show-Me State have turned to the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri.
Robidoux Middle School Librarian Melissa Corey is one of these librarians taking a stand against the state's book ban.
"The larger issue across the state is that there were potentially books removed that didn't necessarily fit some of those definitions. So, clarification on what types of books would fall under that bill is essentially what's being sought," Corey said.
Missouri Senate Bill 775 makes exceptions for books with artistic, anthropologic or scientific significance. But librarians face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the book ban policy, leading to roughly 300 books taken off Missouri school shelves.
As president of the Missouri Association of School Librarians, Corey said she needs clarity on exactly what types of books to remove.
"There's a definition included in the bill. But when you look at some of the removals, I would say that there maybe is a mismatch between what is in that particular book or visual and what's written into the law," Corey said.
The ACLU of Missouri recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association against the Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, representing all prosecutors across Missouri.
Tom Bastian, Missouri ACLU communications deputy director, said the law is being challenged due to its vague language.
"Schools across the state began to move hundreds of books from the library shelves when the law went into effect in August," Bastian said. "These mass removals included books like the children's adaptation of the Bible, a graphic adaptation of the Gettysburg Address, books on the Holocaust, other books that contain images from master artists like Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo."
Bastian said the ACLU of Missouri believes parents and professional educators should be making these decisions rather than politicians.
While Bastian wants the law to be clearly defined, he ultimately wants the court to rule the law unconstitutional and unenforceable.
"At its core, the law chills speech by presenting schools with the apparent legal dilemma of protecting their staff against potential prosecution or upholding the First Amendment rights for students," Bastian said.
The St. Joseph School District does not have any books that would fit the definition included in the law, Corey said, and librarians go through a detailed process to pick appropriate books for students, sometimes spending months to curate new orders.
"Our librarians are trained and receive continual professional development, how to select books, and we follow board-approved selection criteria to choose age-appropriate materials for our library shelves," Corey said.