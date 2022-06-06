Missouri Air Force veteran gives aid to Ukraine

(WESTON, Mo.) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, thousands of U.S. veterans have traveled to Ukraine to help those affected by the war. One of those veterans is Paul Schwennesen, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Weston, Missouri.
Schwennesen is using his military experience to help Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion.
"I just felt a calling to come do what we could to help both the innocent folks who needed the help and to also try to help, you know, the Ukraine, Ukrainian Army itself defend against the invasion," Schwennesen said.
The Air Force veteran said he made two different trips to Ukraine, spending almost two months in the country. While there, he said, he brought in supplies and helped with security. He said he became motivated to help after hearing about Ukrainian children being evacuated and having to leave their fathers behind.
"You know, the fathers were forbidden from leaving the country and had to, you know, go sign up and go fight Russians. And the kids had to kiss their fathers goodbye somehow. Even saying that now, yeah that hit home for me. ... And it just felt like I needed to go. I had something to offer, and I needed to go offer it," Schwennesen said.
He said he is motivated and inspired by Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, which gives him hope for Ukraine's future.
"So, that is unlikely to fade," he said. "I mean, they are in it for the long haul. That the average Ukrainian is absolutely furious about this and is willing to sacrifice a great deal to push, push the invaders out."
Schwennesen said liberty is an idea worth fighting for, one reason why people like him are willing to risk their lives.
"I think we should pay attention to Ukraine, not only for Ukraine's sake but for all our sakes. That is that, liberty is something you must monitor and defend. And sometimes it's not easy."
In addition to volunteering in Ukraine, Schwennesen and his wife Benthe Warnarr-Schwennesen have raised over $20,000 to help Ukrainians. He said donating money is the easiest way for people to help aid Ukraine's efforts.