Missouri American Water issues precautionary boil water advisory for St. Joseph customers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water issued a statement on Friday about a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the St. Joseph area.
The advisory says customers might notice cloudy water but that it's temporary.
Customers who have signed up for emergency notifications will be notified with a phone call about the advisory. The advisory is precautionary and the hope is for it to be lifted within 24 to 48 hours.
Water for consumption or cooking should be boiled for 3 minutes on a rolling boil. The water is safe for bathing, washing and non consumable uses.