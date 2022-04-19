Missouri American Water launches new interactive map

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water customers now have new tools available on the company’s website to improve customer service and provide timely information about water service events and local investments.
Missouri American Water launched a new customer advisory map that provides information on current events and local issues that may impact a customer’s water service.
By entering their address, customers can learn the cause of a temporary water service interruption, such as a repair to a nearby water main break.
“This user-friendly advisory map is a tool to improve our customer service by providing real-time information that allows our customers to see what events are taking place in their area that could impact water service, said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “We are committed to providing our customers with multiple ways to access information about their water service at their own convenience.”
While the advisory map is specific to unplanned or emergency events, customers can also learn about planned water system upgrades in their area by visiting the company’s new interactive pipe replacement map, which shows projects that are pending construction, in construction, and recently completed. Missouri American Water is planning to invest approximately $400 million this year in water and wastewater system improvements.
Customers are also encouraged to log onto MyWater and update their account, so the company knows how to reach them as needed for any updates specifically related to their water service. After updating their information, customers can also opt-in to receive water service notifications the way they want to via phone, text, or email.