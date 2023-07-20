Missouri American Water making emergency repairs due to a water main break in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water crews are making emergency repairs following a water main break in St. Joseph.
Crews began making repairs at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
According to Missouri American Water, repairs are expected to take approximately two hours to complete.
The company stated in the alert, "When water service is restored, customers may experience discolored water. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear."