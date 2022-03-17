Missouri American Water taking part in Fix a Leak week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water is working to help customers save water by eliminating water leaks.
The EPA has designated this week as Fix A Leak Week.
It's dedicated to improving awareness of wasted water because of leaks in homes and businesses.
The EPA says the average U.S. home loses about 10,000 gallons of water every year due to minor leaks, usually from faucets and toilets.
Missouri American Water says these leaks can typically be easy to find and fix without spending a lot of money.
“So one of the things we like to educate customers on during this week is it's very, very easy to tell if your toilet is working properly. And it's where the food coloring test, and customers needed our website and learn how to do that it takes all of about two minutes. And typically the repairs are between two to $3,” Christie Barnhart from Missouri American Water said.
At the same time, Missouri American Water is also working to upgrade and replace aging water pipes in the St. Joseph area this year.