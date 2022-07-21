Missouri American Water to replace water main valves on Gene Field

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water will begin work on replacing water main valves located along Gene Field.
The work will result in a temporary road closure.
Gene Field will be closed to all traffic from Ashland Avenue east to Parallel Avenue beginning Monday, July 25.
The valve replacement work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 5, weather permitting.
Plan an alternate route of travel to avoid the area.
Traffic on Ashland Avenue and west of Ashland on Gene Field will not be affected.
“The valves are a critical part of the water system and can be used to redirect water flow during a main break, which can help minimize the interruption of service to our customers,” said Jody Carlson, Director of Operations Northwest Division. “These proactive investments improve our water system reliability and ability to operate efficiently.”