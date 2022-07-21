 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missouri American Water to replace water main valves on Gene Field

Missouri American Water logo

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water will begin work on replacing water main valves located along Gene Field. 

The work will result in a temporary road closure.

Gene Field will be closed to all traffic from Ashland Avenue east to Parallel Avenue beginning Monday, July 25.

The valve replacement work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 5, weather permitting. 

Plan an alternate route of travel to avoid the area.

Traffic on Ashland Avenue and west of Ashland on Gene Field will not be affected. 

“The valves are a critical part of the water system and can be used to redirect water flow during a main break, which can help minimize the interruption of service to our customers,” said Jody Carlson, Director of Operations Northwest Division. “These proactive investments improve our water system reliability and ability to operate efficiently.”