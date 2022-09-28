Missouri, Arkansas Red Cross sends volunteers to aid Hurricane Ian

(ORLANDO, Fl.) Volunteers and disaster responders with the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are already on the ground in Florida.
The Red Cross has emergency operations centers in Orlando and Tallahassee tracking the storm.
Teams have been bringing in supplies needed for shelters across the state.
"We've been bringing in materials, all the supplies we need for shelters," said Kim Mailes, who's a volunteer with the Red Cross and works with the Public Affairs Media Relations team. "That includes cots, blankets, office equipment, food, serving abilities...we get all that into position. And so they came in on probably 50 semi-truck loads. And then we have smaller vehicles, which we call emergency response vehicles, and those are box trucks."
Around 250 Red Cross workers are on the ground as Hurricane Ian hits Florida's West Coast with even more workers on standby to join in once it is safe to arrive.
Mailes adds the Red Cross still has volunteers in Puerto Rice after Hurricane Fiona hit last week.