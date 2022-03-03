Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joins nationwide TikTok investigation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On March 2, 2022, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he was joining the nationwide TikTok investigation.
As the digital era and prevalence of social media continues to progress, parents are left wondering if their children are safe when accessing the web.
Attorney Generals across the nation are combining forces and have launched an investigation on the popular social media app TikTok.
They are examining whether the company has violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.
Attorney General Schmitt claims that protecting children is a paramount concern for him which is what prompted him to join the investigation.
"It's about our kids, and it's about making sure that they're protected, and that companies like TikTok, as powerful as they are, don't have free reign." Schmitt says.
The investigation will look into potential harmful effects of TikTok usage on young users and just how aware TikTok is of this matter. It will also look at techniques used by TikTok to boost frequency of usage and duration time on the app.
In this investigation, distinguishing between correlation and causation of children's mental health in regards to social media is key, but clear violations of consumer protection laws will not go unaddressed.
"When [TikTok] becomes aware of these issues and they ignore them...that's when we have issues with our consumer protection laws." Schmitt says.
Plans to meet with TikTok executives are to happen this spring.