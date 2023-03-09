Missouri Attorney General files charges against St. Joseph man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has filed a criminal complaint against a St. Joseph man for allegedly taking money from a homeowner in Platte County to perform home renovations that he never intended to perform.
Curtis Lee Domann, 53, has been accused of using Quality Source Construction to take $3,000 from a homeowner and failing to provide materials or services as promised in October 2021. That's according to a news release from Bailey's office.
Domann stopped contacting the victim and did not provide a refund.
“As Attorney General, I want to enforce the laws as written, which includes protecting consumers from predatory scammers,” Bailey stated in the news release. “My office is committed to holding accountable those who violate the law by taking advantage of innocent Missourians, and my Consumer Protection Unit will continue its tireless efforts to obtain justice for consumers throughout the state.”
The charges against Domann are allegations only. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.
Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a contractor scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General's Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint here.