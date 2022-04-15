Missouri Attorney General refiles charges in deadly boat sinking

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Attorney General has decided to recharge three men involved in the 2018 deadly duck boat sinking near Branson.
Last week, a Circuit Court Judge dismissed all criminal charges against the boat's captain and the general manager of the ride and the manager on duty that day.
17 people died in the capsizing of the amphibious vehicle during a storm.
An investigation by the national transportation safety board found the managers did not relay a severe weather forecast to the vessel's captain.
It found 'ride the ducks branson,' the tour operator, and its parent company, Ripley entertainment, were to blame for the tragedy.
The three men are facing first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges.
In a statement, the state attorney general said he refiled the charges because his office is "committed to fighting for justice on behalf of the victims."