Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminding drivers to be careful during harvest season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Harvest season is approaching and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for slow-moving farm equipment.
MoDOT telling drivers to be patient, drive carefully and respect the boundaries of farm vehicles.
According to MoDOT, the most common collisions happen when farm vehicles are rear-ended, or when passing a vehicle that is attempting to turn.
The coalition for safety also sharing some tips this harvest season:
- Watch out for machinery
- Remember that farmers are just doing their jobs.
- Always pass on the left when a clear sight of distance
- Always wear your seatbelt
- Put your phone down and pay attention to the road