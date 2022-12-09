Missouri company partners with NASA to send humanity back to the moon and beyond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It has been 50 years since the last human stepped foot on the surface of the moon.
Since then, NASA has been working on the next program that will take humanity back to the moon and beyond.
But, NASA is not doing this alone as companies from across the country have contributed to the new Artemis program, the largest most powerful rocket in the world.
We got an exclusive interview with a NASA spokesperson and one of the companies based right here in Missouri that helped a dream take flight.
On November 16, after years of design and construction, Artemis I lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, testing the newest spacecraft that will one day carry the next generation of lunar explorers.
The launch is the culmination of thousands of people working behind the scenes for the Artemis program to get to this point.
Derrol Nail, the voice behind the liftoff, says that partners from all 50 states played an essential role to help NASA to build this rocket.
“When you want to go to the moon, it takes an incredible amount of effort. It takes incredible engineering, and you're not just going to find that, you know, right outside your back door. So what NASA does is seeks partners and expertise in manufacturing and aerospace across the country, in order to build this integrated rocket,” Derrol Nail NASA Launch Commentator says.
Over 3,800 companies across the United States have designed or built components that range from infrastructure for assembling the rocket or parts for the space launch system itself. All of which are equally important for getting us back to the moon.
“It just takes a collective effort of manufacturing and engineering across the country, in order to bring it all together to go to the moon, or the moon is super hard. And so we're, we're so thrilled to have the participation of companies across the country, It's so valuable. We couldn't do it without these companies,” Nail says.
One of those partners is located right here in Missouri.
WB Industries is a custom metal fabrication and machining company based in O’Fallon just outside of St. Louis.
While what they contributed didn’t leave earth’s atmosphere, it was still a critical component to building and transporting parts of the rocket.
“We actually designed, built, fabricated, and installed two, 200 foot long aluminum work platforms that were used, actually, to build this rocket.” Gary Bertolucci, President WB Industries says. “We also built some different transportation carts that held the rings that were used to go around the rocket. So everything we built helps them to build it more efficiently, safely and obviously at the highest quality.”
Much like many children during the Apollo era, Bertolucci was inspired after watching astronauts walk on the moon.
“I think like anybody, I don't know that I had any dream that I was gonna be able to build products to help them build it. The thought was, you're going to be an astronaut, right? But no, it is kind of neat when you look back at those old years and just think about what they had to do back then. And it’s gotten so much more sophisticated that yeah, we're a small part of that. Wow, that's pretty outstanding,” Bertolucci says.
Now, WB Industries and its employees can watch the Artemis mission and see the result of the thousands of hours they put in to help send a spacecraft to the moon.
“I won't deny that we've been very proud to tout the fact on LinkedIn occasionally, hey, we're part of this or you know, it has been a big boost to not only the morale, but as the owner. We absolutely are proud that my gosh, look, we are part of isn't that kind of neat here in O'Fallon, Missouri,” Bertolucci says.
“It takes a lot of folks, it takes a lot of people working hard, long hours away from their families. And making sacrifices, you know, a lot of people have put a good chunk of their career into making this happen. And so we just greatly appreciate those who have done that, you know, as a space agency, where we're, you know, dreaming big and, and going far, and it takes a lot of talented people in order to pull it off,” Nail says.
Artemis I is due to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday at 11:40 a.m.
That livestream will be linked below.
NASA and its partners are currently assembling Artemis II which will carry humans on a trip around the moon no earlier than May 2024.
Artemis III is planned to land on the moon in 2025.