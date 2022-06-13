Missouri congressman co-sponsors Water Resources Development Act

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Missouri representative is supporting a bipartisan bill that could take away some of the burden from St. Joseph taxpayers regarding their sewer bills.
Missouri congressman Sam Graves is cosponsoring the water resources development act of 2022 which passed the house of representatives today. The act authorizes $50 million for wastewater, water and sewer projects in northern Missouri.
Graves says that EPA guidelines are to blame for recent increases in sewer rates and that has led to a tripling in sewer rates.
$25 million of those funds would go towards wastewater projects in St. Joseph.
“I was able to secure $50 million in wastewater and storm water projects for North Missouri and that included St. Joe back half the money is gonna go to St. Joe that also included Camden point, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, all of those communities are getting a little bit of help when it comes to implementing these requirements that the EPA is put on,” Missouri Sixth Congressional District Representative Sam Graves said.
The bill has also changed how the Corps of Engineers can manage the river and cut their budget.
The bill still has to be voted on and approved by the senate before going to the president to be signed into law.