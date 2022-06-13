 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. Night time lows between 75
to 80 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missouri congressman co-sponsors Water Resources Development Act

  • Updated
  • 0
Missouri flag
MGN

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Missouri representative is supporting a bipartisan bill that could take away some of the burden from St. Joseph taxpayers regarding their sewer bills. 

Missouri congressman Sam Graves is cosponsoring the water resources development act of 2022 which passed the house of representatives today. The act authorizes $50 million for wastewater, water and sewer projects in northern Missouri. 

Graves says that EPA guidelines are to blame for recent increases in sewer rates and that has led to a tripling in sewer rates. 

$25 million of those funds would go towards wastewater projects in St. Joseph.

“I was able to secure $50 million in wastewater and storm water projects for North Missouri and that included St. Joe back half the money is gonna go to St. Joe that also included Camden point, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, all of those communities are getting a little bit of help when it comes to implementing these requirements that the EPA is put on,” Missouri Sixth Congressional District Representative Sam Graves said. 

The bill has also changed how the Corps of Engineers can manage the river and cut their budget. 

The bill still has to be voted on and approved by the senate before going to the president to be signed into law. 

