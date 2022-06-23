Missouri Department of Conservation urging firework safety this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the Missouri Department of Conservation wants to remind residents to take some safety precautions as you celebrate.
Don't light fireworks near areas that could ignite dry grass or leaves, always have a fire extinguisher and water supply available.
Wet the area around where fireworks are being discharged, and check with local ordinances on possible bans on fireworks.
The department also wants to remind everyone to stay safe with campfires, driving off road and making a campfire.
OUTDOOR BURNING: Don’t burn during wrong conditions. Dry grass, high temperatures, low humidity, and wind make fire nearly impossible to control. Check with local fire departments regarding burn bans that may be in place. A person who starts a fire for any reason is responsible for any damage it may cause.
DRIVING OFF ROAD: Wildfires can start when dry fuel, such as grass, comes in contact with catalytic converters. Think twice before driving into and across a grassy field. Never park over tall, dry grass or piles of leaves that can touch the underside of a vehicle. When driving vehicles off road, regularly inspect the undercarriage to ensure that fuel and brake lines are intact, and no oil leaks are apparent. Always carry an approved fire extinguisher on vehicles that are used off road. Check for the presence of spark arresters on ATV exhausts.
MAKING A CAMPFIRE: Clear a generous zone around fire rings. Store unused firewood a good distance from a campfire. Never use gasoline, kerosene, or other flammable liquid to start a fire. Keep campfires small and controllable. Keep fire-extinguishing materials, such as a rake, shovel, and bucket of water, close. Extinguish campfires each night and before leaving camp, even if it’s just for a few moments.