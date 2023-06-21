Missouri Department of Conservation Warns Against Potential Fire Hazards

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to remind everyone during this drought season, and summer season that wildfires are one accident away.
According to MDC things like fireworks, campfires, bonfires, and off roading can lead to dry grass being ignited. The high temperatures combined with winds could lead to out-of-control fires that are nearly impossible to put out.
Simple steps like wetting the area where you plan these activities, putting out fires before turning in for the night or walking away, and keeping a fire extinguisher handy can make a world of difference according to MDC.
For information on fire management visit mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.