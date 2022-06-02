Missouri DHSS launches Summer Food program map

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an online map and text number that will help families locate local summer food programs.
The department's summer food program is designed to provide breakfast and lunch to children in eligible areas.
Meals are provided to all children, regardless of family income.
There is no registration or fee required to participate.
The map and more information can be found at the website on your screen or by calling 914-342-7744.