Missouri governor signs bill modifying state election laws

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878 into law, modifying Missouri’s election laws.
According to the governor’s office, HB 1878 requires all registered voters in Missouri to provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.
Additionally, HB 1878 makes other modifications to state statue:
- Clarifies when voter rolls can be audited by the Secretary of State;
- Allows no excuse absentee voting in person at the local election authority starting two weeks prior to the election;
- Prohibits the use of ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots;
- Makes the paper ballot the official ballot and prohibits the use of electronic vote counting machines after January 1, 2024;
- Prevents local election authorities from accepting private donations, with limited exceptions;
- Requires all electronic voting machines to be "air gapped" or not directly connected to the internet; and
- Adds several other provisions related to elections.
"In 2020 and years prior, Missouri has conducted free, fair, and secure elections, but with changing technologies and new emerging threats, we want to ensure they remain that way. HB 1878 strengthens our election processes and gives Missourians confidence that their voices are being accurately and securely recorded at the ballot box,” Parson said.
The governor also signed four other bills into law:
SB 745 - Modifies provisions relating to public utilities:
Protects the personal information of municipal utility customers from disclosure under the Sunshine Law;
- Expands certain utilities’ ability to apply to the Public Service Commissions for a one-time rate adjustment for rate variations caused by weather, conservation, or both outside of a general rate proceeding;
- Creates a legislative task force to review proper taxation on solar energy systems; and
- Establishes two discount rate options for new, large electric customers that project certain electric loads over 5 and 10 year periods.
SB 820 - Modifies provisions relating to utilities:
- Exempts solar energy systems that are purchased and installed by a solar energy company from sales tax;
- Establishes the Office of Broadband Development in state law, including criteria and deliverables for the broadband grant program; and
- Prohibits deeds, covenants, or other binding agreements that limit or prohibit property owners from installing solar panels on their rooftops.
HB 1606 - Changes the law regarding political subdivisions:
- Increases transparency and reduces administrative burdens on various taxing districts;
- Requires deeds to include the marital status of all grantors to prevent titling discrepancies and land title defects; and
- Conveys several state properties.
HB 1552 - Modifies provisions relating to funding for charter schools and requirements for virtual education:
- Makes changes to charter school funding;
- Modifies requirements on charter school board member qualifications, annual performance report publications, and lactation accommodations; and
- Amends the state’s Virtual School Program.