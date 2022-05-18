Missouri health department reveals new opioid overdose dashboard

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announces it has launched a dashboard to display opioid overdose data.
The new dashboard will collect and display data on all suspected drug overdoses, and collect descriptions of drug overdose death circumstances.
Missouri ranked 32nd among all states and Washington, D.C. for drug overdose death rates in 2020, and is the number one leading cause of death among adults ages 18 to 44 in Missouri.
The department reports that in 2020, Missouri had almost 1,900 fatal drug overdoses, the highest number to date.
Almost 1,400 of them involved opioids.