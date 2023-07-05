Missouri Highway Patrol Released Crash Statistics for 4th of July 2023

Missouri, The Missouri Highway Patrol has released their crash report statistics for the Fourth of July holiday.
There were six boating crashes which included two injuries and no fatalities. 10 boating while intoxicated arrests were made and four people drowned, of the people who drowned, three adults and one child, were not wearing life jackets.
Missouri troopers worked 390 crashes over the holiday weekend which included 152 injuries and 7 fatalities. An eighth fatality was worked by the Kansas Police Department.
Three of the fatalities occurred in the St. Joseph area.
Troopers also made 116 driving while intoxicated arrests and 21 drug arrests.