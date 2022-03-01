Missouri House Committee passed bill to prevent child sex trafficking

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri house committee passed a bill designed to prevent child sex trafficking victims from being charged as prostitutes.
It also provides those survivors of human trafficking with more resources and requires social services to provide annual reports on victims.
Advocates emphasized that it's our responsibility to help these children.
"And as adults, we have that responsibility to become more informed and to do everything we can to keep our children safe and to bring them out of exploitation,” Nanette Ward from the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central MO said.
"The reality is that we have thousands of victims right now that they need to be survivors of human trafficking,” Shima Rostami from Gateway Human Trafficking said.
The bill now moves to the full house floor and the advocates say they are confident it will continue to advance.